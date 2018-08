Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were wounded in a shooting in Duquesne late Sunday night.

The shooting happened around midnight just outside the 1313 Saloon in the 1300 block of Kennedy Avenue.

Duquesne’s police chief said one of the victims was in critical condition. It’s believed that the second victim was taken to a nearby hospital by private vehicle.

Police were seen searching inside the bar, as well as the surrounding area.