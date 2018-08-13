Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A grand jury report investigating sexual abuse within the Catholic Church in Pennsylvania is expected to soon be released.

Robert Mizic, 47, has waited a long time for the release of the report. He lives in the Pittsburgh area now.

The blistering report is expected on Tuesday, which is the deadline set by the courts.

But, 35 years ago, Mizic says he was abused by his parish priest at a Catholic Church in suburban Philadelphia, where he served as an altar boy.

The grand jury report is expected to detail cases of how alleged predator priests were mishandled by Catholic dioceses across Pennsylvania.

Mizic told KDKA-TV News, “That’s the true travesty to know that they knew, and they knew and moved these priests to endanger other children is deplorable.”

After learning of the the abuse, Mizic said his mother told church officials and police, but no action was taken against the priest.

On the eve of the release of the report, Mizic said the church must face the reality of what happened.

“I want to see the Catholic Church to accept the facts within the report and the Catholic community in general,” he said. “I’m a faithful Christian, and I’d just like to see the victims get justice for this.”

Mizic says in his case, the abuse started as sexual, then it was physical and emotional. His answer to those critics who say why now bring up these clergy abuse cases that occurred so many years ago?

“I would say walk in my shoes, a survivors shoes, it’s a horrible way of living. I had my puberty stolen from me, my life stolen,” he said.