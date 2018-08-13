Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DUQUESNE (KDKA) — Fire crews were called to a bar in Duquesne late Monday night, not even 24 hours after a shooting sent police to the same establishment.

According to emergency officials, fire activity was initially reported just after 10:30 p.m. at the 1313 Saloon on Kennedy Avenue.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the fire, and there’s no word yet on what sparked the flames.

A man was shot and killed at the bar in the early morning hours of Monday.

Donnell Demery, 54, was initially in critical condition, but later died at a local hospital. Police said a second person was shot, but took off before police got there.

Police are still looking for a gunman.

Allegheny County Police are also assisting in the shooting investigation.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.