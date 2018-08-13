Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

By: Ryan Mayer

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced late Sunday that cornerback Jalen Ramsey and defensive end Dante Fowler have been suspended one week for “violating team rules and conduct unbecoming of a Jaguars football player.”

Fowler was involved in an altercation with teammate Yannick Ngakoue after practice and the pair had to be separated by teammates before leaving the field. As the team was headed to the locker room, the argument ignited again causing the two to once again be separated by teammates. While the altercation and argument were happening, some members of the media in attendance were filming the incidents on their phones, which is what drew the ire of Ramsey.

According to a report from ESPN’s Mike DiRocco, Ramsey began yelling at the media to stop recording the incident and directed profane language towards the reporters. After leaving the field, Ramsey took his defense of his teammates to the social media sphere posting several tweets, including one directed towards Florida Times Union reporter Phillip Heilman that said “Lol if y’all want war, we got sum for y’all.”

@phillip_heilman you know you done messed up right? Lol if y’all want war, we got sum for y’all. & Iknow the rest of y’all (you know who you are) gone read this too so just know #LameAssReporters — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 12, 2018

Ramsey furthered explain the reason for his response to the media with the following tweet about an hour and a half later:

I’m always gone take up for my teammates kus I know what type of men and players they are forreal! Love my dawgs! If you don’t like it, oh well. God bless 🙏🏾 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) August 12, 2018

Due to the suspension neither player will be able to practice this week or play in the team’s preseason game on Saturday against the Minnesota Vikings.