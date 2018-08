Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A person was reportedly struck by lightning in Schenley Park on Monday afternoon.

Reports of the incident first came in just after 2 p.m. as storms were moving through the area.

Witnesses said someone on the soccer field was struck by lightning. The victim was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

Multiple emergency responder vehicles could be seen on the soccer field.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details