PITTSBURGH (The Patch) – Butcher and the Rye has acquired a sterling reputation since its debut five years ago, becoming the first Pittsburgh bar to be nominated for a James Beard Foundation Award for outstanding bar program. Now Thrillist has named it one of the nation’s 21 best cocktail bars.

Butcher actually is two bars in one, both tucked into Richard DeShantz’s charcuterie-heavy destination on Sixth Street, Downtown.

“The first is the main-floor bar, whose Whiskey Wall contains more than 600 different bottles of the brown stuff, making it a serious candidate for a spot among the nation’s best whiskey bars,” the website raved. “But for the cocktail nerds, the second-floor Rye Bar is the place to be, perched on a loft lit by candles illuminating bespoke decor and, most importantly, slinging arguably the best cocktails in Pittsburgh.”

