PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An abandoned boat found floating in the Allegheny River is now sinking outside PNC Park.

Crews were able to corral the boat and tow it to the area outside of PNC Park, where it started taking on water Monday afternoon.

Animal Control officers were called around 1 p.m. after receiving reports about a dog being on the boat. The officers got on the boat and checked, but did not appear to remove a dog.

Officials are working to contact the owner.

