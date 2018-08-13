SEVERE WEATHER:Severe Thunderstorm Warning, And Flood Warnings Issued For The Area
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – An abandoned boat found floating in the Allegheny River is now sinking outside PNC Park.

Crews were able to corral the boat and tow it to the area outside of PNC Park, where it started taking on water Monday afternoon.

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Animal Control officers were called around 1 p.m. after receiving reports about a dog being on the boat. The officers got on the boat and checked, but did not appear to remove a dog.

Officials are working to contact the owner.

