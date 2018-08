Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police were investigating a shooting in the city’s Bedford Dwellings neighborhood early Monday morning.

Police were called to the 2400 block of Bedford Avenue around 12:45 a.m.

A public safety spokeswoman said officers found an unidentified male lying on the ground on Bedford Avenue near Somers Street. The victim had suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

The victim was transported to a hospital in critical condition.