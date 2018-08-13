Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A new bill introduced in Harrisburg could ban the sale of animals from so-called puppy mills in pet stores.

Rep. Jason Ortitay, a state Republican lawmaker, introduced House Bill 2601 on Monday. Ortitay represents areas of Allegheny and Washington counties.

The Puppy Mill Ban Bill would require animals in pet stores to come from animal shelters or rescues, promoting adoption of homeless animals.

Ortitay says most pet stores already follow this, and the bill would target “unscrupulous breeders.”

In a press release, Ortitay says: “Too many families have been heartbroken after purchasing a puppy from a pet store that came from a puppy mill. These dogs then became sick and either died or cost the owners thousands of dollars in medical bills. Shelters and rescues have plenty of animals available for adoption. By requiring pet stores not buy from unscrupulous breeders, animals will be adopted into loving homes instead of euthanized.”

Ortitay says the bill would also close a state law loophole that allows animals to be sold at outdoor venues like flea markets, and would require license numbers to be displayed in advertisements.

The bill is now awaiting assignment in the state House.