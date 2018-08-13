SEVERE WEATHER:Severe Thunderstorm Warning, And Flood Warnings Issued For The Area
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Four corrections officers were hospitalized and the SCI Greene facility was locked down on Monday evening.

According to Department of Corrections’ officials, the officers were exposed to an unknown substance while conducting a search of an inmate’s property around 7 p.m.

sci greene SCI Greene Corrections Officers Exposed To Unknown Substance, Hospitalized

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

Officials say the officers began to feel ill and immediately called for Hazmat assistance to prevent the substance from getting to the rest of the prison.

The officers were taken to Southwest Regional Hospital by ambulance for treatment.

SCI Greene Superintendent Robert D. Gilmore said in a press release: “Our corrections officers’ safety is extremely important to us. The fact that these officers came in contact with a substance that may have made them ill, is something we do not take lightly.”

There’s no word on how long the facility will stay on lock down.

The Department of Corrections, SCI Greene officials and state police are investigating.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

