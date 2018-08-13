SEVERE WEATHER:Severe Thunderstorm Warning, And Flood Warnings Issued For The Area
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Severe weather warnings have been issued in the Pittsburgh area as storms move through.

A severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Allegheny County expired at 2:15 p.m.

Wind gusts of up to 60 mph and quarter-sized hail were expected.

A flash flood warning has also been issued for north central Allegheny County until 3:15 p.m. Up to two inches of rainfall is expected.

There is also a flash flood warning in central Armstrong County until 2:15 p.m.

