PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Bureau of Police detectives had a very busy weekend after a rash of gun violence across the city.

In all, there were four shootings, which left one person dead and six other injured.

“Obviously, one shooting is too many for us in the City of Pittsburgh. This wasn’t a normal weekend for us with this many victims, but I can tell you that our detectives are out there working each and every case, working as a team, working with our zones trying to do everything they can to take the responsible parties off the streets,” Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert said.

On Monday, police arrested 40-year old Lamont Pendleton of the Hill District in connection with an early morning shooting in the Bedford Dwellings neighborhood. Police say Pendleton shot a male victim in the stomach. That man is expected to recover.

Pendleton is now in the Allegheny County Jail facing several charges to include criminal attempted homicide and aggravated assault.

On Sunday night, detectives say shots rang out after a large fight on Broad Street in East Liberty. Police say four people were shot and are all expected to make full recoveries.

“Overall, I haven’t had any problems at all and I’m surprised to hear about the shooting,” said Ben Watkins, a neighbor.

KDKA’s Meghan Schiller talked with one shooting victim who said a young female was taunting her younger sister. She said a fight between the two broke out and several other females joined the fight.

She said at one point she heard shots and everyone dispersed. She ran for a few feet before tripping and falling. She later learned a bullet had grazed her arm and her younger sister had been shot multiple times. She said that they wrapped a belt around one woman’s leg to stop the bleeding before police arrived.

As of Monday, police have not made any arrests in the case.

“Right now, it appears [the victims were shot] in the extremities. All of them are conscious and alert and our officers and detectives are at the hospital right now trying to get more information,” said Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Zone 5 Cmdr. Jason Lando.

Early Sunday morning, police found a woman shot to death in her car along Lincoln Avenue. The medical examiner identified the woman as 63-year-old Elaine Pearson. Shattered glass was left along the sidewalk in Lincoln-Lemington, where her car once sat.

No arrests have been made and police have not yet released a motive.

Also early Sunday morning, police found a man lying on the sidewalk in Homewood.

He had been shot several times and had collapsed on the ground along Brushton Avenue. Police have not yet released the man’s name or an update to his condition.

Pittsburgh Police said that none of these incidents were related.

In all of these shooting incidents, police ask for residents to call (412)-323-7800 with any information that could lead to an arrest.