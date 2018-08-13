Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Vitamix blending containers are being recalled for a potential laceration hazard.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the containers can separate from the blade’s base and expose the blades, which could pose a hazard.

The recall is for Vitamix’s Ascent and Venturist Series 8-ounce and 20-ounce blending containers that have blade date codes of 03-18 or earlier.

The blade date code is laser-etched onto the top of the blade in the blade base.

Vitamix says they have received 11 reports from people who cut their hands on the exposed blades.

The containers were sold on vitamix.com and at Costco and Williams-Sonoma locations nationwide.

Anyone who owns an affected container should stop using it and contact Vitamix for a free repair kit.

Visit recallrtr.com/blender for more information.