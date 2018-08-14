BREAKING NEWS:Grand Jury Report On Clergy Abuse In Pennslyvania To Be Released Today
MILLINGTON, Mich. (AP) – Police say girls threw hot coffee and fought to stop a man who was trying to abduct them.

The girls, who range in age from 11 to 14, were leaving a convenience store in Millington, Michigan, on Monday night when they told police a man grabbed the youngest around the head and said she was coming with him.

The three other girls threw hot coffee on him and kicked and hit him until he let the girl go. Then police say he grabbed another girl by her hair and the others renewed their attack until he released their friend.

The youngest girl told WEYI-TV she’s not traumatized but still “a little bit scared.”

A 22-year-old man faces multiple charges.

