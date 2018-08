Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first look at a new streaming series that was filmed here in Pittsburgh has been released.

“One Dollar” will air on CBS All Access.

The show is about how a $1 bill connects the people of a small rust belt town to multiple murders.

The show premieres Aug. 30.

To learn more about how you can stream it, visit: https://www.cbs.com/all-access/