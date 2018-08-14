BREAKING NEWS:Grand Jury Report On Clergy Abuse In Pennslyvania Released, Read The Entire Report By Clicking Here
CHELTENHAM, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities say a suspect has been arrested after crashing into a Philadelphia Police vehicle following a reported shooting at a Walmart in Cheltenham on Tuesday evening.

Police were called to the Cedarbrook Plaza Shopping Center at 1000 Easton Road shortly after 6 p.m.

It’s unknown if anyone was shot at the time.

Police cars were seen outside of the Walmart at the shopping center.

Police are still investigating the incident.

