NEW KENSINGTON (KDKA) — People living in one Westmoreland County city say trash and debris are piling up and it’s attracting some unwanted neighbors.

Rats have been spotted near some of the abandoned buildings in the Pernasus section of New Kensington.

Rat holes in the dirt are everywhere, and residents say the rodents have got to go.

new kensington rat New Kensington Community Dealing With Rat Problem

(Image Provided)

“They’re lurking everywhere. A few [are] lying dead in the street, I gotta clean them up,” said Tony Lee Jones, a New Kensington resident.

“We’ve caught between 50-60 since the beginning of spring,” added resident Patricia Shelkey.

Neighbors say city officials told them it could be from all the rain, backed up sewers or garbage that’s not getting picked up.

KDKA’s Ross Guidotti reached out to New Kensington officials and is awaiting a response.

