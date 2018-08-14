BREAKING NEWS:Grand Jury Report On Clergy Abuse In Pennslyvania Released, Read The Entire Report By Clicking Here
STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a home in Stowe Township Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials at the scene, the incident happened in the 700 block of McCoy Road around 12:50 p.m.

A pickup truck struck a pole, some brush and an SUV in the driveway before crashing into the home. The impact left a hole in the side of the house near the kitchen.

A woman inside the house was not injured, but said she regularly sits in the kitchen.

stowe twp house crash damage 2 Pickup Truck Crashes Into Stowe Twp. Home, Driver Injured

(Photo Credit: Bob Allen/KDKA)

The driver was taken to the hospital with head and arm injuries.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or if charges will be filed.

