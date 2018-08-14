Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STOWE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – A driver was taken to the hospital after crashing into a home in Stowe Township Tuesday afternoon.

According to officials at the scene, the incident happened in the 700 block of McCoy Road around 12:50 p.m.

A pickup truck struck a pole, some brush and an SUV in the driveway before crashing into the home. The impact left a hole in the side of the house near the kitchen.

A woman inside the house was not injured, but said she regularly sits in the kitchen.

The driver was taken to the hospital with head and arm injuries.

It’s unclear what caused the crash or if charges will be filed.

