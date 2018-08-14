SEVERE WEATHER:More Thunderstorms, Showers Expected Across Area
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh Police officer was injured when he crashed his vehicle Tuesday morning on the city’s North Side.

The police cruiser was the only vehicle involved in the crash on East Street, where the passes over the Parkway North.

Photo Credit: KDKA-TV/Brian Smithmyer

A police spokesman said the officer was in stable condition. He was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash.

East Street was closed between Madison Avenue and North Avenue as police investigators worked to clear the scene.

 

