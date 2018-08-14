BREAKING NEWS:Grand Jury Report On Clergy Abuse In Pennslyvania Released, Read The Entire Report By Clicking Here
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took a hit in training camp Tuesday that has him being evaluated for a concussion.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said after practice that Roethlisberger was currently under evaluation.

“Ben Roethlisberger sustained a hit today in practice. He is being evaluated by team doctors as part of the concussion protocol,” Tomlin said.

Big Ben was already ruled out of Thursday’s preseason game against Green Bay earlier in the day.

Ben has had at least three documented concussions in his NFL career.

“You can replace a lot of body parts, you can’t replace a brain,” Ben told CBS Sports in 2016.

