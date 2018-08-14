Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

UPPER ST. CLAIR (KDKA) – A middle school student’s social media postings have caught the attention of the district, police and the Allegheny County District Attorney’s Office.

The photos show the juvenile holding weapons. Several are captioned: “I have real fortnite guns skrubs.”

The Instagram posting was sent to KDKA-TV by a viewer who claims the boy will be an incoming seventh grade student at Fort Couch Middle School in the Upper Saint Clair School District in just a few days.

Many local people, like Jody Colby and Jamie Hope, say they are disturbed.

“Well, just from the picture, unless it has been doctored in some way, it looks like a dangerous situation and he needs help,” said Colby.

“It’s scary to see, but unfortunately, not very shocking nowadays,” added Hope.

The boy is seen in various poses with an assault rifle, his finger is on the trigger, and he seems to be smiling.

The Upper Saint Clair School District says the matter is in the hands of the Upper Saint Clair Police Department. Police say they are investigating and cannot say anything further, but they are working with the District Attorney.

D.A. Stephen Zappala’s office says they are aware of the postings and the pictures but cannot comment.

Steve Hope says this is no laughing matter.

“It needs to be taken very seriously, there are threats out there now, students don’t know the severity of this, neither do we. I think it’s very important for it to be taken seriously. Hopefully, there is a good outcome,” the Bethel Park resident said.