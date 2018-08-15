Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEXFORD (KDKA) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for a new hospital that will bring a wide range of services to the North Hills.

Allegheny Health Network’s Wexford Hospital will offer, among other things, labor and delivery services. The start of construction comes after three years of research.

The facility will sit in front of the existing Wexford Health and Wellness Pavilion and is expected to have state of the art healthcare services.

“It became very clear that there was a unique opportunity to build the future of healthcare and build a hospital and medical campus here that could serve everybody to the north,” said Highmark CEO David Holmberg.

The hospital will have a wing dedicated to women and infants.

“For this particular community, there’s a lot of women that travel for their maternity care and their delivery, so we’re going to be putting a lot of time and effort and energy in to making it the best possible space for women,” said Cynthia Hundorfean, the CEO and president of Allegheny Health Network.

The Wexford hospital will hold the same standard that can be found at other Highmark and health network facilities.

“I think building this hospital is sort of an extension of the philosophy that we’ve had in womens’ [health], which is the same philosophy that Highmark Health and Allegheny Health Network has, and that’s really pushing care back into the community,” said Dr. Allan Klapper.

It will have a spacious lobby, a café that serves coffee and healthy food, as well as a rooftop terrace where new moms can relax.

It’s set to open in 2021.