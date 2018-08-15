Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – “Mindhunter” is seeking African-American background actors to help the Netflix series “re-create a march that brought awareness to missing children in neglected communities.”

The casting notice says the march scene is specifically in need of African-Americans – no acting experience necessary – while “Mindhunter” also is seeking “all types, ages and ethnicities” to play “hippies, protesters, students and FBI agents.” The application deadline is Friday, Aug. 17.

Pittsburgh Playwrights Theatre Company is helping spread the word for the series, filming here for the second season. The Downtown theater company will receive a donation for each person cast who lists “Pittsburgh Playwrights” as the referral organization.

The march scene is expected to film “Sept. 22-ish.”

For more information, visit mindhuntercasting.com.