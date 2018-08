Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP (KDKA) – Police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area of Elizabeth Township.

According to police, the body was found in the 900 block of Smithfield Street around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The body was said to be in an advanced stage of decomposition.

Police have not identified the person yet and it is unclear how they died.

