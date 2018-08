Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

DAWSON (KDKA) – A child was flown to a hospital after being struck by a train in Fayette County.

According to emergency dispatchers, the incident happened in Dawson around 10 a.m.

The child was at the intersection of Stoffer Road and Railroad Street when they were hit.

The child’s condition is unknown.

