PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Legos have been around since the 1930s and are more popular than ever.

An exhibit at the Carnegie Science Center will show you Legos in a form you’ve probably never seen – as a medium for art.

The exhibit is called “The Art of the Brick” and there’s a hands-on section that is perfect for kids of all ages!

It’s on display until January in the brand new addition to the Science Center.

