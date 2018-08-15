BREAKING NEWS:Grand Jury Report On Clergy Abuse In Pennslyvania Released, Read The Entire Report By Clicking Here
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Legos have been around since the 1930s and are more popular than ever.

An exhibit at the Carnegie Science Center will show you Legos in a form you’ve probably never seen – as a medium for art.

The exhibit is called “The Art of the Brick” and there’s a hands-on section that is perfect for kids of all ages!

lego store Kidsburgh: Science Centers Lego Exhibit Inspiring Kids Of All Ages

File photo (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

More Information:

It’s on display until January in the brand new addition to the Science Center.

Kidsburgh.org has an in-depth look at the exhibit, which you can read on their website here.

