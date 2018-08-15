Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Just one day after the release of a scathing grand jury report, it’s a Holy Day of Obligation for Catholics.

Parishioners attended Mass today after learning about widespread sex abuse in the church over the past seven decades. Many are left to grapple with a serious question – who to believe?

“You try to believe in the leaders of your church and you just hope they’re telling the truth,” Sofia Zayas said.

The report alleges more than 90 Pittsburgh priests, mostly deceased or retired, sexually assaulted children.

“I don’t think that would affect me going to church because it’s made of human beings and we are all sinners and we all fall and sin and that’s just the way it is,” Zayas said.

Joe Sukitsch echoed her feelings.

“Its a shame. I don’t think anyone should go through what these people went through, with the abuse, but then again, you have to remember priests, they’re human beings,” he said.

Sukitsch said he’s keeping tabs on the back-and-forth between Bishop David Zubik and Attorney General Josh Shapiro.

Meghan Shiller: The attorney general and the bishop are saying different things. Who do you believe out of the two?

Sukitsch: That’s tough, I mean for one, a lot of what they reported happened 30 years ago. So who’s to say what actually went on then.

Parishioners attending two Mass services at St. Paul’s Cathedral on Wednesday said the priest made no mention of the report.