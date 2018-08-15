BREAKING NEWS:Grand Jury Report On Clergy Abuse In Pennslyvania Released, Read The Entire Report By Clicking Here
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s a far cry from scratch off tickets.

The Pennsylvania Lottery is rolling out new big screen games.

Xpress Football lets players win cash for predicting what the virtual team will do from a touchdown pass to a turnover.

And, Xpress Car Racing is all about picking the numbers of the top three finishers.

The games can be played at any lottery retailer, and more businesses are adding monitors to watch results in real time.

To find out more about the new games, visit the Pennsylvania Lottery’s website here.

