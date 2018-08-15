Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH BRADDOCK (KDKA) — The Woodland Hills School Board voted Wednesday to hire James P. Harris as the district’s new superintendent.

Harris is a former superintendent at schools in Berks County, near Philadelphia.

He’ll take over a district that has been dealing with a lot of problems, but he says he is very excited.

“You’re going to see a much different Woodland Hills this upcoming school year. The things that were discussed in this board meeting, that was yesterday. Next time, you will not hear those same stories anymore, I guarantee it,” said Harris.

At least 17 students were shot and killed over the past few years.

Principals, teachers and resource officers have also been accused of threatening or assaulting students.