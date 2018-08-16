Chef Bill Fuller stopped by PTL to cook up some delicious game day dishes that are perfect for your next Steelers watch party!

Easy Baby Back Ribs with Two Salads

Serves 4

2 ea. Racks Baby Back Ribs, Cut in Half

¼ C. Brown Sugar

2 Tbs. Salt

¼ C. Black Pepper

1 C. Lager Beer (or other mildly flavored beer)

2-3 C. Korean Barbecue Sauce

1. Combine sugar salt and pepper. Rub on both sides or ribs. Allow to marinate covered in the refrigerator overnight if time allows. Otherwise, marinate at room temperature covered for at least one hour.

2. Preheat oven to 325.

3. Arrange ribs on baking rack on a sheet pan meaty sides up.

4. Place ribs in oven and pour beer into tray underneath.

5. Cook ribs for about 90 minutes. If the beer dries up, add a splash of water to keep the tray wet. They will not quite be tender yet.

6. Meanwhile, make everything else including your barbecue sauce.

7. Remove the ribs. Pour off pan liquid and reserve.

8. Baste ribs with pan juices then turn ribs over, baste again, then brush with some of the barbecue sauce. Cook for 30 minutes.

9. Turn back to meaty side up. Baste well with barbecue sauce. Return to oven. Cook for 30 minutes or so more, until they are tender.

10. Remove ribs from oven.

11. Turn broiler on high and allow to get hot.

12. Place ribs under broiler for a couple of minutes to finish browning the sauce. This step may not be necessary if the sauce browned well in the oven.

13. Remove from the oven and eat!

Korean Barbecue Sauce

¼ C. Peanut oil

5 each White onions, diced large

½ C. Garlic, roughly chopped

½ C. Ginger root, roughly chopped

1 C. Brown sugar

2/3 C. Soy sauce

2/3 C. Goju Jang

2 1/3C. Water

2 Tbs. Sesame oil

1. Sweat onions and garlic in peanut oil until translucent and lightly browned. Add ginger and cook until it begins to release its aroma.

2. Add remaining ingredients, bring to a boil, and simmer for 20 minutes.

3. Puree, pass through a fine mesh strainer.

Yield: About 1 qt.

Thai Tomato and Corn Salad

2-3 ea. Shucked ears of corn, cut off the cob

A little olive oil

Salt and pepper

2-3 ea. Big cloves of garlic

Juice of 2 limes

2 Tbs. Fish Sauce

1-2 ea. Thai chilis sliced thinly into tiny rings

2-3 ea. Perfectly ripe eating tomatoes

1 # Green beans, blanched, shocked, and cut into ¾# lengths

1 ea Sweet or slightly spicy pepper, seeded and sliced into rings

A Big Handful of Basil

1. Peel and slice the garlic as thinly as you can. Add lime juice, fish sauce, and chilis. Whisk together. The dressing should be pungent, sour, a little salty, and a little spicy. Adjust fish sauce and/or lime juice to make the dressing tasty.

2. Core and slice the tomatoes. Arrange them on an attractive platter. Sprinkle corn, green beans, sliced sweet chilis and basil all over the platter.

3. Drizzle with dressing. Allow to stand for 10-15 minutes before serving.

Cucumber Salad

1 ea Cucumber, peeled, seeded and sliced

½ ea Red onion, sliced thinly and rinsed

½ C. Toasted, chopped peanuts

Cucumber Salad Dressing

1. Toss with dressing and let sit for 1 hour.

Cucumber Salad Dressing

½ C. Rice vinegar

½ C. Sugar

1 tsp. Salt

3 ea. Thai bird peppers, sliced

1. Combine vinegar, sugar, and salt in a saucepan. Bring to a boil.

2. Remove from heat, add chilis, and allow to cool.

3. Toss with julienned red onions, fresh cucumber moons, and chopped peanuts.