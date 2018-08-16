Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As parents get ready to send their kids back-to-school, there’s concern about the spread of the measles.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it’s monitoring an outbreak in 21 states, including Pennsylvania.

From Jan. 1 to July 14, 2018, 107 people from 21 states – Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, and Washington and the District of Columbia – were reported to have measles.

Now, doctors are urging parents to get their kids vaccinated with the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) shot.

In 2017, 118 people were reported to have measles nationwide. This year, the number of measles cases in the United States is expected to surpass that number.

The Allegheny County Health Department confirmed a local case of measles as recently as February.

The latest outbreak was in 2015 when nearly 200 people came down with the disease. The outbreak was linked to an amusement park in California.

Measles is still common in other countries, which means infected travelers could bring it to the United States.

The majority of people that contract the disease are not vaccinated.

The CDC says symptoms generally appear in about seven to 14 days after a person is infected and can begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes. The symptoms are then followed by a rash that appears on a person’s face and then spreads to the neck, arms, legs, and feet.