EAST HUNTINGDON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Pennsylvania State Police say at least four vehicles were broken into in East Huntingdon Township in just one night.

All four thefts happened between Monday at 8:30 p.m. and Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Someone stole about $1,170 worth of items from two vehicles on Camilla Circle. The items stolen included a radio, a GPS, sunglasses and fishing gear.

Two other thefts happened on Jeffrey Drive, which is adjacent to Camilla Circle. An iPod and a flashlight were stolen from one vehicle, which had been left unlocked. A pair of headphones worth about $100 were stolen from a second vehicle, which had also been left unlocked.

A man reported a S&W 38 Special Revolver, valued at approximately $450, was stolen from his unlocked vehicle on Ridgeview Road.

State Police in Greensburg are investigating. Anyone with information on any of these thefts should contact police.