HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police and humane officials are investigating after a neglected dog, abandoned at a Walmart in Westmoreland County, died.

Officials with the Humane Society of Westmoreland County say this is not just a case of neglect, it is also a case of abuse.

Megan Fritz’s history of helping abused and neglected animals is long and accomplished, but she’s never seen a case like this one.

“It’s horrifying neglect,” said Fritz, a humane agent. “He was emaciated. His body condition was, I’d put it at one of nine, which is the absolute lowest you can go before they are dead. Fleas, he was infested to the point he was suffering from flea anemia. Multiple bruises and bite wounds… lacerations all over his back end.”

The 2-year-old pit bull mix was apparently thrown away like trash. He was left in the parking lot of the Hempfield Township Walmart.

“A good Samaritan found him,” Fritz said.

Fritz, along with the staff at the Humane Society of Westmoreland County, tried desperately to save the animal.

“He was so patient about all of it. At one point, he seemed to be resting comfortably,” Fritz said. “His heart rate was getting stronger. Then, I was with him when about 830 last night when all of his vitals crashed and we lost him.”

Fritz has asked Walmart for security video of the parking lot.

“I need to get a look at those tapes and see when that dog was dumped there, what kind of car dumped him there,” she said.

Fritz says the dog lived a horrific life, but hopes their treatment of him at the end gave the dog some comfort.

“We’re hoping that some part of him recognized that we were trying to help him,” said Fritz. “Maybe he was able to let go because he knew he was safe and that he was comfortable enough that he could let go.”

If you recognize the dog, or saw him abandoned in the Walmart parking lot, you are urged to call state police of the Humane Society of Westmoreland County.