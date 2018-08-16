Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are asking for the public’s help to find a van involved in a hit-and-run, which damaged several vehicles.

According to police, the incident happened in the northbound lanes of Interstate 579 around 3:20 p.m.

A white van reportedly struck seven vehicles in the left lane. The driver failed to stop and exited onto Route 28 north.

Police said the van has damage to the passenger side and has two stickers on the right rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police in Pittsburgh at (412)-787-2000.

