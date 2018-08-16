Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – What happens when one of the NFL’s best defensive players is asked the sign a jersey that isn’t his?

It happened in Houston, Texas, and the player was a handed a Steelers jersey.

Texans defensive lineman J.J. Watt is an NFL rock star. He has been named the NFL’s Defensive Player of Year three times.

Last year, when Houston flooded, he spearheaded efforts to raise money to help complete strangers rebuild.

His younger brother, T.J., is quickly making a name for himself with the Steelers. In his first year, he led NFL rookies with seven sacks.

T.J. says there is no question he’s been pushed by both his NFL playing brothers.

“We always competed in everything we did growing up. I am sure he won a few times, but I am sure Derek and I got the best of him more than he won,” T.J. Watt said.

Last Christmas, the Watt brothers were supposed to square off when the Texans played the Steelers in Houston. However, J.J. was sidelined by an injury. They did manage to play a little catch during warm-ups.

On Wednesday, the Watt brothers were linked once again.

asked J.J. for an autograph at Texans training camp, but he handed him T.J.’s Steelers jersey. Despite a quick smirk, J.J. signed without blinking an eye and showed the Watt brothers’ sense of humor, too.

The autograph simply reads, “Wrong brother! J.J. Watt.”

Not surprisingly, the young fan has ties to Steeler Nation.

His dad, Jack, was born in New Castle and grew up in New Wilmington.