MCCANDLESS (KDKA) — Another round of storms Thursday afternoon brought downpours to the area, causing flash flooding and other damage.

The first thunder cell moved in with a vengeance roaring from Weirton, to Pittsburgh International Airport, and on to Franklin Park.

In addition to the downpours and thunder, the storms brought lightning and high winds.

They moved through quickly, but dropped a lot of rain in that short amount of time.

Flood waters overwhelmed the drains in the Blazier Drive Park and Ride Lot in McCandless. One man tried to drive through it in his BMW, but got stuck when the vehicle stalled out in the deep water.

Peebles Volunteer firefighters went to him with a life vest and rope and walked him out of the flood water.

mccandless flooding blazier drive Heavy Downpours Cause Flooding At McCandless Park And Ride Lot

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

His car was later towed when the water receded.

For riders coming to the lot on Port Authority buses, it was a bit disconcerting to find their cars surrounded by water.

“I just got off the bus,” said Barb Schweiger, of Wexford. “I wondered why the bus had to go around the other way, and I thought, ‘I hope my car’s not in that.’ I just came from Downtown, I didn’t know there was any flooding up here there was nothing down there.”

Storm damage was also reported in nearby Hampton Township on Route 8, where power lines came down on empty cars in the Burger King parking lot.

Over in O’Hara Township, flooding was also reported in the 800 block of Freeport Road.

Traffic was slow-going for the evening commute home in a low-lying area of the road near Blawnox.

The southbound lane was most directly impacted, but it was slow in the northbound lane as well. Traffic was alternating to get through the area.

freeport road flooding Heavy Downpours Cause Flooding At McCandless Park And Ride Lot

(Photo Credit: Ralph Iannotti/KDKA)

The same area has flooded several times this year already. A manhole becomes clogged, causing the water to build up.

