WASHINGTON (AP) – Omarosa Manigault Newman has released another secret audio tape that she says proves President Donald Trump wanted to silence her after firing her from the White House.

In the tape played on MSNBC, Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, offers Manigault Newman a job earning $15,000 a month. The job wouldn’t require her to report to any particular office, but enable her to speak positively on Trump’s behalf as part of his re-election campaign.

Lara Trump, married to Eric Trump, can be heard on the tape saying: “It sounds a little like, obviously, that there are some things you’ve got in the back pocket to pull out. Clearly, if you come on board the campaign, like, we can’t have, we got to … ”

Manigault Newman interjects: “Oh, God no.”

