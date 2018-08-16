  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 4
    5:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 5
    6:00 PMKDKA-TV News at 6
    7:00 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Donald Trump, Omarosa Newman

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – Omarosa Manigault Newman has released another secret audio tape that she says proves President Donald Trump wanted to silence her after firing her from the White House.

In the tape played on MSNBC, Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, offers Manigault Newman a job earning $15,000 a month. The job wouldn’t require her to report to any particular office, but enable her to speak positively on Trump’s behalf as part of his re-election campaign.

omarosa Omarosa Releases New Tape, Claims It Proves There Was Offer To Buy Her Silence

Photo: KDKA

Lara Trump, married to Eric Trump, can be heard on the tape saying: “It sounds a little like, obviously, that there are some things you’ve got in the back pocket to pull out. Clearly, if you come on board the campaign, like, we can’t have, we got to … ”

Manigault Newman interjects: “Oh, God no.”

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s