Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Kennywood Park marked National Roller Coaster Day in a very special way.

Twenty-five organ transplant recipients took Thursday’s opening run on the iconic Jack Rabbit.

But for these patients, their shouts of joy and elation had a deeper meaning.

Transplant recipients, ages 7 to 50, packed the cars of the roller coaster to celebrate their second chance at life.

“I am a heart recipient of 11 years. It’s been awhile, but I’m able to live my life and ride roller coasters today because of my donor. I wouldn’t wake up without him,” said Brittany Grimm, one of the participants.

The Center for Organ Recovery and Education, CORE, was behind the event.

There are 115,000 people around the country are waiting for an organ transplant.