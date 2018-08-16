  • KDKA TVOn Air

ROYERSFORD, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania teacher who portrays a Nazi villain named Blitzkrieg at local professional wrestling events can keep his teaching job.

The superintendent of the Spring-Ford Area School District says an investigation of sixth-grade teacher Kevin Bean found no evidence that he violated school board policy.

The Daily Local reports Superintendent David Goodin made the announcement in a letter to parents.

The district launched a probe last month after video surfaced of Bean performing at a wrestling event in the Philadelphia suburbs. It showed Bean, as Blitzkrieg, carrying a flag bearing the German Iron Cross and chanting the “Sieg Heil” Nazi salute.

The letter includes an apology from Bean, saying the character doesn’t reflect his personal beliefs. He says he prides himself on “providing an exceptional education to his students.”

