Filed Under:Fatal Shooting, Penn State, Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PSU

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Authorities say an incoming freshman scheduled to compete in track and field for Penn State was found shot to death at his north Philadelphia home.

Police said 18-year-old Kristian Marche was found with a gunshot wound to the head in the rear driveway of the home Monday night and died Tuesday.

Lt. Norman Davenport said investigators believe Marche’s death was a “targeted” killing rather than a random act. He asked anyone with information to come forward.


 

Penn State athletic director Sandy Barbour said in a statement that officials are “deeply saddened” by “another young person taken from his loved ones far too early.”

Penn State says the Imhotep Institute Charter graduate finished second in the 100-meter dash at the 2017 PIAA state championships, third in 2016 and fourth in 2018.

