  • KDKA TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMKDKA-TV News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cardinal Donald Wuerl, Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School, Local TV, Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Cardinal Donald Wuerl has come under fire after being accused of protecting child predators by the attorney general.

Now, an online petition is calling for his name to be removed from Cardinal Wuerl North Catholic High School.

By Thursday morning, more than 2,000 people had signed the petition on Change.org.

The Pittsburgh diocese has not said if it might consider changing the name.

cardinal donald wuerl Petition Seeks To Remove Cardinal Wuerls Name From North Catholic H.S.

(Photo Credit: CBS News)

Attorney General Josh Shapiro made the accusation in the wake of a scathing grand jury report regarding sex abuse in six Catholic dioceses in Pennsylvania.

“Child rape is rape, whether it occurred in the 1980s, ‘90s, or 2018,” said Shapiro. “It is never acceptable, and it is never okay to cover it up as Bishop [David] Zubik did and as Cardinal Wuerl did.”

Cardinal Wuerl, the former bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Pittsburgh, addressed the allegations during Mass in Washington, D.C.

He said parishioners “need to be there for survivors” and asked for Mary’s intervention for those “whose faith may be shaken.”

Wuerl presided over 32 accused priests during his 18 years leading the Pittsburgh diocese.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s