Filed Under:Avonworth School District, Brentwood School District, Forbes Road Career and Technology Center, Local TV, Mt. Lebanon School District, Penn Hills School District, Pennsylvania State Education Association, Plum School District, Riverview School District

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — With a lot of schools heading back to class over the next two weeks, the Pennsylvania State Education Association says there are a number of districts that will begin the school year without teachers contracts.

Those districts include Avonworth, Brentwood, Riverview, Mt. Lebanon, Penn Hills, Plum and Forbes Road Career & Technology Center.

Forbes Road CTC is the most on the bubble as they have gone through arbitration and their governing board refuses to vote on the result. There are 33 teachers in the bargaining unit. Forbes provides vocational education to students from nine school districts in the eastern part of Allegheny County.

Meanwhile, they are breathing a sigh of relief over the Gateway School District, which just ratified a new deal through 2020. They were heading for a delayed opening to the school year. Teachers ratified on Friday and the school board ratified Tuesday night.

The rest of the districts’ contracts expired at the end of last school year and they are just starting down the negotiating path.

