PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of museums across the country will let visitors in for free to celebrate Smithsonian Magazine’s “Museum Day,” and several Pittsburgh-area institutions are taking part in the event.

Participating museums will offer free admission for two people to anyone who presents a Museum Day ticket on Saturday, Sept. 22.

To get a Museum Day ticket, visit smithsonianmag.com/museumday. You are only allowed to download one ticket to one museum for Museum Day.

The Photo Antiquities Museum of Photographic History and the Heinz History Center are both participating, along with the Old Economy Village in Ambridge and the Westmoreland Museum of American Art in Greensburg.

Smithsonian Magazine says Contemporary Craft is also participating in the event, although the Strip District art gallery always offers free admission.

