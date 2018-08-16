Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BETHEL PARK (KDKA) — Black water was seen gushing from a hole in the ceiling at South Hills Village Mall on Thursday.

Videos posted to social media showed water gushing from a large hole in the ceiling on the second floor of the mall near the Victoria’s Secret.

According to a spokesperson for Simon Properties, part of the mall’s ceiling collapsed as a result of a sprinkler pipe bursting.

The water, which appeared to be black, poured onto parts of the second and first floors.

The Simon properties spokesperson said ten stores have closed, including the Apple Store. The mall is still open. Mall personnel are assessing the situation.

No injuries have been reported.

