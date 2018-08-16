Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

NORTH SHORE (KDKA) — Surveillance footage caught a burglar stealing hundreds of dollars’ worth of Steelers gear from a North Shore business.

The burglary happened around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Sports Fan store in the 200 block of Federal Street.

Police say a man threw a large rock through the store’s glass door, then went inside and stole several Pittsburgh Steelers shirts.

The estimated value of the stolen merchandise is $2,500.

Anyone with information on this burglary or anyone who is able to identify the man in the surveillance footage is asked to call Pittsburgh Police detectives at (412) 323-7201.