Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Xtava Allure hair dryers are being recalled after almost 200 reports of problems and almost 20 injuries.

The recall affects Xtava’s Allure and Allure Pro 2200W ionic ceramic hair dryers. Many of the recalled hair dryers have a label under the back of the unit with one of the following SKU numbers: XTV010001, XTV010001N, XTV010002, or XTV010002N.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says the hair dryer and power cord can overheat and catch on fire, which poses fire, burn and electrical shock hazards.

There have been 193 reports of the hair dryers or power cords overheating, melting, exploding or catching fire.

At least 18 people have been burned. One customer suffered a severe burn and four suffered a blister to the hand, wrist or finger. There have also been two reports of minor electrical shock.

The hair dryers were sold online on multiple websites. They were also sold online in various hair care kits that included hair treatment products, a flat iron or a diffuser.

Customers who purchased a recalled hair dryer should stop using it immediately and contact Xtava to receive a free replacement. Xtava can be reached by phone at 877-643-8440 or online at recall-xtava-allure.expertinquiry.com.