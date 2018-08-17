Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ASPINWALL (KDKA) — Police in Aspinwall are asking the public for help identifying an alleged break-in suspect caught on surveillance video trying to get into cars in the middle of the night.

The incident, caught on camera, happened on 12th Street just after 4:50 a.m. on Aug. 15, police say.

According to investigators, the suspect managed to get into several vehicles, but the two seen in the video were locked and the suspect couldn’t get inside.

Aspinwall Police write: “The owner of these two vehicles outsmarted [the suspect] by simply locking their doors.”

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is urged to call Aspinwall Police.

Meanwhile, they are also urging everyone to lock their doors.