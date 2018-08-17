Filed Under:California, Police Dog, Police K-9

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. (CBS) — A police dog named Ammo is a hit on social media with his hilarious takedown of a jack-in-the-box puppet toy in Redondo Beach, California.

A video posted online shows the German Shepherd, who is one of four dogs serving in Redondo Beach K9 team, watching Officer Kyle Lofstrom turning the toy’s handle.

Then, Ammo pounces when the puppet springs from the lid, ripping the box from the officer’s hands.

Officer Lofstrom, who filmed the video, wrote on Instagram: “I can’t tell if this means he likes his new toy or hates it.”

The video, which was also shared to social media by Redondo Beach K9 Team Facebook fan page, has been viewed more than 2.8 million times.

