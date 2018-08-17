  • KDKA TVOn Air

New Jersey

MONMOUTH COUNTY, N.J. (KDKA) – Two fisherman had a whale of an encounter during a recent excursion in New Jersey.

According to New Jersey State Police, two people were in a 20-foot boat about a mile off the coast in Monmouth County. They were minding their own business when a whale decided to crash the party.

The whale surfaced right beneath their boat, which caused it to capsize. As a result, both people were sent overboard and into the water.

No one was injured and the state’s Marine Services Bureau is conducting a vessel accident investigation.

According to police, “charges against the whale are pending its apprehension.”

