Filed Under:car chase, City Of Duquesne, City of Duquesne Police, DUI, Duquesne, Pittsburgh, West Mifflin, West Mifflin Police

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people are in custody after they led police on a chase with their 10-month-old infant in the car.

A 19-year-old unidentified male and a female are facing charges after they both admitted to smoking marijuana prior to a police chase. Police in the City of Duquesne and West Mifflin gave chase around 3:40 a.m. Officers noticed the suspects Chevy SUV parked on North Fourth St. in Duquesne. When police approached the vehicle, the occupants sped away.

Photo Credit: Facebook/Duquesne Police Department

Photo Credit: Facebook/Duquesne Police Department

Duquesne Police say the car drove through a yard and struck a vehicle during the chase. Police recovered a firearm that was thrown from the vehicle during the chase.

The child was placed in the custody of police, who contacted Child Youth Services, until being released to a grandparent.

dui gun found by duquesne police department Police Find Drugs, Money, Gun And Baby In Car Following Chase

Inside the car police discovered two cell phones, crack cocaine, marijuana, money and a magazine that matched the weapon that was thrown from the vehicle. The driver is facing DUI charges along with gun law violations, drug law violations, endangering the welfare of a child and numerous traffic law violations.

