PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Two people are in custody after they led police on a chase with their 10-month-old infant in the car.

A 19-year-old unidentified male and a female are facing charges after they both admitted to smoking marijuana prior to a police chase. Police in the City of Duquesne and West Mifflin gave chase around 3:40 a.m. Officers noticed the suspects Chevy SUV parked on North Fourth St. in Duquesne. When police approached the vehicle, the occupants sped away.

Duquesne Police say the car drove through a yard and struck a vehicle during the chase. Police recovered a firearm that was thrown from the vehicle during the chase.

The child was placed in the custody of police, who contacted Child Youth Services, until being released to a grandparent.

Inside the car police discovered two cell phones, crack cocaine, marijuana, money and a magazine that matched the weapon that was thrown from the vehicle. The driver is facing DUI charges along with gun law violations, drug law violations, endangering the welfare of a child and numerous traffic law violations.